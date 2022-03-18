Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

