Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.94. 110,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,859. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

