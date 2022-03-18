Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.42. 192,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

