Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

MMM stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.38. 112,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

