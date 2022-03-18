Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.31. 76,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.