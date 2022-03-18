Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

