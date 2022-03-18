Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 556,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,456. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.
QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.