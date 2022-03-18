Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 556,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,456. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.