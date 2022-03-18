Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $23.26 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $213,795.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $23.26 or 0.00055535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.07030591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.23 or 0.99835097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00040933 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 387,601 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.