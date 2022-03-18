Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 2,091 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

