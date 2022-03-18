Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 2,091 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
