Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $201.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
