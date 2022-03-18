Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $201.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

