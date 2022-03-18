Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($3.97) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

