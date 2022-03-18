Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 3.9%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.84). 397,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 234,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.25 ($1.77).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.73. The stock has a market cap of £153.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

