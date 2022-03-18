Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce $21.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 3,509.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

