Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS TAP.A opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

