Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 256,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,164,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
