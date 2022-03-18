Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 256,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,164,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

