Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

