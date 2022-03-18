Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial makes up approximately 3.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.