Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

