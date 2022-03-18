Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

