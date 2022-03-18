Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

