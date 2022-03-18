monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

MNDY opened at $149.79 on Friday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average of $290.45.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

