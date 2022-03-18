Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 16,164 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.19. 15,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

