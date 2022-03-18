Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 21,272 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $105.73. 520,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

