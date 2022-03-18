Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 922,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,263. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

