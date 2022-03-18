Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $76,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,081,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. 3,904,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

