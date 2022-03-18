MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $372.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.