Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Steve Crummett Sells 5,944 Shares

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($180,097.79).

Shares of LON MGNS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,320 ($30.17). The stock had a trading volume of 63,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,361.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

