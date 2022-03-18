Morgan Stanley Cuts Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target to $11.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PTRA stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

