Morgan Stanley Trims EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price to €190.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $91.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

