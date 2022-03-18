MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.89. 1,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,754. The company has a market cap of $943.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

