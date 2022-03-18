Morris Prychidny Buys 23,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$19,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,406.52.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Morris Prychidny bought 11,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$7,370.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

