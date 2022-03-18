Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $299.06

Shares of Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.06 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.69). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.01), with a volume of 132,247 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £266.06 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

