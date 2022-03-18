MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $17,528,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08.

On Monday, February 28th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40.

Shares of MP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,060. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

