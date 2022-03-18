mStable USD One Day Volume Reaches $160,147.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.40 million and approximately $160,147.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.15 or 1.00051387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00067691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00275995 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.