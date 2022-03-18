Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $9.41 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

