MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,492,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

