Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Cut to €260.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

MURGY stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

