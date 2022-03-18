My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $718,374.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.40 or 0.07018163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.57 or 0.99863866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033166 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

