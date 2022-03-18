Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Buys $92,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MYE opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.