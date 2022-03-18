Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 885,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

