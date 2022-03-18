Namecoin Trading Up 4.1% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00005637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.11 or 0.00734513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00192482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00024932 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

