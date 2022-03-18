Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 52.3%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) rose 52.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

