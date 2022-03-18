NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.59). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106,541.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

