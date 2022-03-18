Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

