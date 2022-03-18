National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,489,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.2 days.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

