National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,489,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.2 days.
Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
