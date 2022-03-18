Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 270,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,820. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $879.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

