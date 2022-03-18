Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $422,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $851,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

