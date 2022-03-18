Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

