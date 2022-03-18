Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.70. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.