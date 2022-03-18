Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 135 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of CHF 132.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.75 on Monday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.