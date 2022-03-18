Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 135 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of CHF 132.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.75 on Monday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
